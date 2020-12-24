Forecast: High winds continue today, not as strong as Wednesday

Winds continue today — not as high as Wednesday — but gusts from the northwest could get as high as 25 mph.

Today will be blustery with a high near 19 and sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 9 with northwest winds gusting as high as 21 mph.

Christmas will be sunny with a high of 38.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 19. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.