Forecast: High winds from the north expected today
Forecast: High winds from the north expected today

Snow may continue this morning with a 30% chance of snow before noon.

A high of 35 is expected today with patchy fog before 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. North wind gusts could be as high as 22 mph throughout the day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 16.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of snow before noon. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

