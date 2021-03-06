Forecast: High winds through the weekend, chances for rain in upcoming week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area rolls into the weekend with breezy days and sunny skies.

Today, highs will be in the lower 60s with east winds gusting as high as 16 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 42.

Temps will climb to 67 on Sunday, with winds gusting as high as 28 mph throughout the day.

Starting Tuesday night, chances for rain move into the area and will stay until Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.