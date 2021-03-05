 Skip to main content
Forecast: Highs climb into the 70s after weekend
Forecast: Highs climb into the 70s after weekend

Sunny skies and warm days continue to trend into next week, leaving more days to go outside and enjoy the spring-like weather.

Today, highs will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies, but clouds will disappear through the day leaving the Council Bluffs-Omaha area with sunshine.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 33, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the 60s.

Temps are expected to climb into the 70s on Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

