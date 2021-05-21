Forecast: Highs in the 80s today, strong winds

Finally, a change of pace in the weather.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds from the south will gust as high as 28 mph at times.

Clouds move in overnight with a low of 66. Strong winds continue overnight.

Rain chances move back into the area over the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.