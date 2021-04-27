Forecast: Hot today, storms possible tonight, Wednesday

A cool front will bring the Council Bluffs-Omaha area a “decent shot” of modest amounts of rain this evening, said Brett Rossio, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, The World-Herald’s weather consultant.

Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday before things warm up again over the weekend, he said.

Rossio said the long-term outlook is for warmer than average weather, so the metro area has probably seen its last freeze.

Today will see partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Thunderstorms remain possible late this afternoon into Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on today, with the main threat being hail.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 7 to 10 mph.