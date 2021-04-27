 Skip to main content
Forecast: Hot today, storms possible tonight, Wednesday
20210424_new_weather_2

Artist Mark di Suvero’s “Big Mo” installation stands in the background as a man walks past Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Friday.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

A cool front will bring the Council Bluffs-Omaha area a “decent shot” of modest amounts of rain this evening, said Brett Rossio, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, The World-Herald’s weather consultant.

Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday before things warm up again over the weekend, he said.

Rossio said the long-term outlook is for warmer than average weather, so the metro area has probably seen its last freeze.

Today will see partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Thunderstorms remain possible late this afternoon into Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on today, with the main threat being hail.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

