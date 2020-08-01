Forecast: Mild temps, maybe some rain

It’ll be a little warmer today than Friday, with a chance of rain.

The high today is 85 with calm winds, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a 20% chance in the evening. The low tonight is 63.

The high Sunday is 79, with a 20% chance of rain. Wind speeds will be around 6 to 13 mph. The low Sunday is 58.

Mild temperatures are set to continue into next week, with a high of 79 also forecast Monday through Wednesday, with a high of 81 on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the full forecast, according to the weather service:

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.