Forecast: Mild weather may hang on this month

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center says December’s mild start is likely to continue at least into mid-month in Iowa and Nebraska. Indeed, the relatively mild weather has a good chance of lasting most of the month, according to the center.

A global La Nina weather pattern is the dominant driver of this winter’s forecast. That means forecasters are projecting a higher likelihood of colder and snowier weather across parts of the northern U.S. and Canada, and warmer, drier than normal weather in the southern U.S. With Nebraska and Iowa sandwiched between the two, any kind of weather can happen here, depending upon whether southern or northern weather dominates this area.

One thing that’s holding firm for now, though, is drought. There are no indications of the drought easing, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 25. Light west southwest wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}