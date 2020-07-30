You are the owner of this article.
Forecast: More showers possible today
Forecast: More showers possible today

More rain is possible today.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicted a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 82.

The low tonight 63.

Friday’s high is 83, with a low of 63. More rain is possible this weekend, with a 30% chance on Saturday.

Here’s the forecast from the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light north northeast wind.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

