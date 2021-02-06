Forecast: More snow today, temps continue to fall into the week

Temperatures continue to drop through the weekend leaving the Council Bluffs-Omaha are in the cold.

Council Bluffs is in a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. today, for snow and high winds. Today will have a high of 12 with snow.

Winds from the north gusting as 20 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Two to 4 inches of snow is possible.

Snow continue overnight with a low of -2. Sunday has a high of 10 with more snow throughout the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 12. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow likely after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around -2. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 10. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

