 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: More snow today, temps continue to fall into the week
0 comments
top story

Forecast: More snow today, temps continue to fall into the week

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures continue to drop through the weekend leaving the Council Bluffs-Omaha are in the cold.

Council Bluffs is in a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. today, for snow and high winds. Today will have a high of 12 with snow.

Winds from the north gusting as 20 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Two to 4 inches of snow is possible.

Snow continue overnight with a low of -2. Sunday has a high of 10 with more snow throughout the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 12. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow likely after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around -2. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 10. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around -2. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Monday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 7.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 6.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4.

0 comments

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert