Forecast: Morning fog, temps in low 60s today
Forecast: Morning fog, temps in low 60s today

Fall colors are seen at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park as two runners jog along the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Expect patchy fog this morning before the sun shines with a high around 61.

Calm winds are expected today, according to the National Weather Service. Morning temps should be in the 30s and 40s before it hits 51 around noon. The low tonight is 39.

For Halloween trick-or-treating, the high Sunday is 48, with a low of 35 in the evening. Wind speeds during the day could reach 18 mph.

The possibility returns on Monday, with a 20% chance during the day.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Halloween night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

