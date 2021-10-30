Forecast: Morning fog, temps in low 60s today

Expect patchy fog this morning before the sun shines with a high around 61.

Calm winds are expected today, according to the National Weather Service. Morning temps should be in the 30s and 40s before it hits 51 around noon. The low tonight is 39.

For Halloween trick-or-treating, the high Sunday is 48, with a low of 35 in the evening. Wind speeds during the day could reach 18 mph.

The possibility returns on Monday, with a 20% chance during the day.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Halloween night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.