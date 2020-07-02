Forecast: Mostly sunny ahead of Fourth of July weekend
Forecast: Mostly sunny ahead of Fourth of July weekend

A small chance of showers this weekend doesn’t look to be a problem for anyone’s Independence Day plans.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the low will drop down to 72 with a slight east breeze.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area can expect highs to remain in the 90s through the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southeast wind.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Independence Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

