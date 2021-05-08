Forecast: Mother's Day weekend could be a little rainy

It’s looking like part of Mother’s Day weekend will be damp in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, and not from the happy tears cried by moms who are showered with gifts.
Spotty rain could move in this morning. That could become steady rain from the afternoon into the evening, said Corey Mead, a meteorologist at the Valley, Nebraska, office of the National Weather Service.
Sunday morning also could be wet, Mead said, but things should dry out by the afternoon. The showers could linger across parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska into Sunday afternoon, he said.
Rainfall amounts are expected to range from an inch to an inch and a quarter, Mead said, with higher amounts south of the metro area into southwest Iowa. Mead estimated that the area will get half an inch to an inch of rain.
“Depending on exactly what the storm track is, it could be a little bit more, a little bit less,” he said.
Temperatures today likely will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Sunday could be a little cooler, with highs in the mid-50s. Winds Sunday will be from the north at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph, Mead said.
“It’s not going to be an ideal day,” he said, “but it does look like it will be dry Sunday afternoon.”
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 59. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 43. Northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.