Forecast: Negative wind chills may make cold day colder

Artic air remains entrenched across the region through tonight, according to the National Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Wind chill readings of -15 to -20 are likely again tonight into Friday morning.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 11, according to the weather service. A north wind around 6 mph will become calm in the afternoon. Wind chill values are expected to be as low as -12.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values remain as low as -12, with a south southeast wind of 3 to 8 mph.

Friday will see a “warm up” to a high around 24, with an evening low around 20.

The full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -12. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -12. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

