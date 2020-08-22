Forecast: No break from the heat in the near future

Still no rain in sight for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be sunny with a high of 90, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight temps will drop down into the 60s with a south breeze.

The highs will stay in the 90s through Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.