Forecast: Partly cloudy with mild temperatures

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected today.

According to the National Weather Service, Bluffs-area residents can expect a high of 81 degrees, accompanied by south and southeast winds around 5 mph later in the afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures could drop as low as 59.

Wednesday brings a high of 79, with a low of 64 and a 30% chance of showers overnight into Thursday morning.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Here’s the forecast from the weather service:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South and southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.