Forecast: Partly cloudy with mild temperatures

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected today.
According to the National Weather Service, Bluffs-area residents can expect a high of 81 degrees, accompanied by south and southeast winds around 5 mph later in the afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures could drop as low as 59.
Wednesday brings a high of 79, with a low of 64 and a 30% chance of showers overnight into Thursday morning.
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Here’s the forecast from the weather service:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South and southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high near 88.
