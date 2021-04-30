Forecast: Perfect weather for May baskets Saturday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a great start to the weekend today with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service reported today will be sunny with clear skies and a high in the low 80s. Tonight will also see clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday’s weather is perfect for May baskets, with lots of sunny and a high in the upper 80s, the weather service reported. Clouds will begin to roll in Saturday night as the chance of rain and storms increase beginning Sunday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.