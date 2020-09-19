Forecast: Pleasant temps, sun and wind

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pleasant days are forecast to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 77.

It’ll be breezy, however, with south southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight’s low is 57.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 80, according to the weather service. It’ll be breezy again, with wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday night will be clear with a low of 56.

Here’s the full weather service forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.