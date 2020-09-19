Forecast: Pleasant temps, sun and wind

×
Tyler Majik, left, watches as Dante Intrieri, 9, hops down a set five stairs on his scooter at Broadway Skate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The nice weather was a good excuse for skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders alike to enjoy a session at the skate park.
Josh Oman attempts a backside flip while riding at Broadway Skate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The nice weather was a good excuse for skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders alike to enjoy a session at the skate park.
Dylan Fox, 13, transfers out of the bowl while riding at Broadway Skate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The nice weather was a good excuse for skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders alike to enjoy a session at the skate park.
Mark Manning comes out of a pivot on a bowl while riding at Broadway Skate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The nice weather was a good excuse for skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders alike to enjoy a session at the skate park.
Dominic Rinehart, front, and Tyler Majik cruise through the snake run while skateboarding at Broadway Skate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The nice weather was a good excuse for skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders alike to enjoy a session at the skate park.
Dominic Rinehart pivots on the lip of the snake run while skateboarding at Broadway Skate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The nice weather was a good excuse for skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders alike to enjoy a session at the skate park.
Dante Intrieri, 9, hops into the snake run on his scooter while riding at Broadway Skate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The nice weather was a good excuse for skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders alike to enjoy a session at the skate park.
Tyler Majik’s shadow is cast onto the concrete while riding the wall of a bowl at Broadway Skate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. The nice weather was a good excuse for skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders alike to enjoy a session at the skate park.
Pleasant days are forecast to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 77.
It’ll be breezy, however, with south southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 80, according to the weather service. It’ll be breezy again, with wind gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday night will be clear with a low of 56.
Here’s the full weather service forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 59.