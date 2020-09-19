 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Pleasant temps, sun and wind
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Pleasant temps, sun and wind

{{featured_button_text}}

Pleasant days are forecast to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 77.

It’ll be breezy, however, with south southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight’s low is 57.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 80, according to the weather service. It’ll be breezy again, with wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday night will be clear with a low of 56.

Here’s the full weather service forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert