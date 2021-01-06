Forecast: Rain and snow mix begins this afternoon

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see some rain, and possibly even snow, this afternoon.

Today will be cloudy with a high of 36, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The wintry mix is expected to start after 4 p.m.

Snow chances continue overnight with a low of 26.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A 40% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.