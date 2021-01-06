Forecast: Rain and snow mix begins this afternoon

Demolition at Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see some rain, and possibly even snow, this afternoon.
Today will be cloudy with a high of 36, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The wintry mix is expected to start after 4 p.m.
Snow chances continue overnight with a low of 26.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A 40% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.