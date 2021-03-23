Forecast: Rain continues today, sun should be out Wednesday

Cold, rainy weather is forecast to start off the week.

The National Weather Service said the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out tonight. Temperatures around 50 degrees and gusty winds are forecast.

Weather service meteorologist Becky Kern said the expected slow, steady nature of the rainfall should alleviate fears of flash flooding. But minor flooding is possible along some streams.

The sun is forecast to pop out again Wednesday and Thursday before minor chances of rain return.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service includes:

Today: Showers. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. High near 55. East southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

