Forecast: Rain, cooler temps likely today

A morel mushroom grows near the Missouri River in Council Bluffs on Friday, April 16, 2021. Morels are an edible mushroom species identifiable by their distinct honeycomb pattern and are usually grey or yellow in color when found in the southwest Iowa region. Only appearing for a brief time around river bottoms and surrounding hillsides in early spring, and having an enjoyable taste, morel mushrooms bring droves of amatuer and seasoned foragers out to look for a hand-picked meal or just the thrill of the hunt. According to the Nebraska Morels Facebook page, a public page dedicated to sharing information about morels, as well as providing early-season sighting confirmations by county, the first confirmed morels in Pottawattamie County this season were found on April 7 by Laine Lockard.
Temperatures are going to be up and down over the next several days as the region sees chances of rain over the weekend and early next week.
There is a chance for showers this morning, and then cloudy skies and cool temps the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be more pleasant with sunny skies and temps in the low 60s. The chance of rain returns Monday afternoon. Monday will also see cooler temps with highs in the upper 40s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.