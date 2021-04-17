 Skip to main content
Forecast: Rain, cooler temps likely today
Download PDF WX Map 0417

Temperatures are going to be up and down over the next several days as the region sees chances of rain over the weekend and early next week.

There is a chance for showers this morning, and then cloudy skies and cool temps the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be more pleasant with sunny skies and temps in the low 60s. The chance of rain returns Monday afternoon. Monday will also see cooler temps with highs in the upper 40s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

