Forecast: Rain expected to stick around region before it dries up Saturday

Chances for rain will continue through Friday in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska before drier conditions return this weekend, a meteorologist said Wednesday.

The forecast for today calls for a slight chance of rain, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska.

“Then we could see another quarter to a half inch of rain on Friday,” Gross said. “There will be chances for rain late Friday night, but it doesn’t look like the area will get much.”

The Omaha area is experiencing its wettest start for a year on record with 7.22 inches of rain recorded through Tuesday, said Scott Dergan, another Valley-based weather service meteorologist.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 50s today and Friday, Gross said. Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs in the 60s, and highs in the low 70s were forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with both days expected to be dry.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:

Today: A 10% chance of rain before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

