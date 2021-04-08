Forecast: Rain likely today, but drier weekend ahead

Rain should continue today and into the evening, but the weekend looks to be sunny and warm.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Showers. High near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.