Forecast: Rain likely today, possible Saturday

A snow system that hit western Nebraska Thursday will bring rain to southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa today.
The weekend sees a chance of showers on Saturday, but warmer, sunnier skies on Sunday.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.