Forecast: Rain likely today, possible Saturday
A snow system that hit western Nebraska Thursday will bring rain to southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa today.

The weekend sees a chance of showers on Saturday, but warmer, sunnier skies on Sunday.

The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

