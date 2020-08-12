Forecast: Rain possible today, high of 88

Rain is possible in the Council Bluffs area today and into the evening.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, forecasts a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, with the possibility increasing to 50% at night.

The high today is around 88, with wind in the 8 to 15 mph range, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible. The low tonight is 71, with similar winds.

The weather service said up to an inch of rain is possible. And precipitation could continue into Thursday, with a 30% chance, mainly before 1 p.m., along with a 30% chance after 1 a.m. overnight into Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.