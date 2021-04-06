Forecast: Rain to impact the area through Thursday

Rain begins to move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today, with a slight chance after 1 p.m. Rain is expected to continue through Thursday.

Today, highs will be in the 70s with strong winds from the south, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 50s with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Strong winds continue overnight with gusts as high as 21 mph at times.

Wednesday has a 60% chance for rain and Thursday has a 50% chance.

The weather report for the week from the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.