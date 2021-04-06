Forecast: Rain to impact the area through Thursday

Rain begins to move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today, with a slight chance after 1 p.m. Rain is expected to continue through Thursday.
Today, highs will be in the 70s with strong winds from the south, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 50s with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Strong winds continue overnight with gusts as high as 21 mph at times.
Wednesday has a 60% chance for rain and Thursday has a 50% chance.
The weather report for the week from the weather service:
Today: A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.