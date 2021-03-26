Forecast: Rain today, sunny and warmer days begin this weekend

The region should experience a warm-up this weekend, heading into next week when temps will rise to the mid-60s to mid-70s, the National Weather Service reported.

Today, however, will be cool and rainy, with a high temperature in the upper-50s. Rain should continue tonight, before dissipating in the early morning hours.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light south southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 46. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.