Forecast: Rain turning to snow today, wind advisory in effect

Very strong northwest winds are possible today and Friday behind a strong cold front, the National Weather Service reported. A wind advisory is in effect through noon Friday with gusts 35 to 45 mph or more possible during that time.

A rain and snow mix is expected today into Friday evening over portions of northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa, the weather service said. Precipitation will eventually turn to all snow with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:

Today: A chance of rain before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 37. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a northwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.