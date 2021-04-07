Forecast: Rainy days ahead; storms possible

There will continue to be a chance for thunderstorms for much of the area today, the National Weather Service reported.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms, mainly across southwest Iowa and areas of far eastern Nebraska near the Missouri River. Hail and strong winds would be the main hazards, the weather service reported.

In the event of severe weather, the weather service says preparation is key to staying safe and minimizing impacts.

Check the forecast regularly to see if you’re at risk for severe weather. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 58. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.