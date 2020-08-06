You are the owner of this article.
Forecast: Slight chances for rain continue into weekend
A slight chance for showers early this morning, will lead to a partly sunny afternoon.

Highs will reach 85 today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, possibilities for rain return with a 20% chance of showers after 2 a.m.

The low will drop down to 69, with a southeast wind of 9 mph. Rain chances continue into Friday morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

