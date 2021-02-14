Forecast: Snow and cold continues, with possible reprieve at end of the week

“Groundhog Day” came out in 1993 and starred Bill Murray as a man who repeated the same day over and over. “It’s cold and snowy” is a weather condition experienced in the Midwest over and over yearly.

And we don’t even have the option of finding true love to get us out of it.

After days and nights of snow paired with temperatures below 0, today brings more of the same — a high around -2 degrees and a 30% chance of snow during the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The weather service said a winter weather advisory remains in the metro area into this Sunday evening, with snow amounts of amounts 1 to 3 inches possible over that time, adding to the mounds of snow already on the ground A wind chill advisory is in effect and will last into this evening, with values from -20 to -30 possible at times. The nighttime low is -16.

Monday and Tuesday bring highs of -3 and 0, respectively, before things start to warm up a little. Warm being a relative construct in this instance — but hey, after these low temps the high of 30 on Friday’s going to feel downright balmy.

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast: