Forecast: Snow likely by mid-week

A slight warm-up today will drop beginning Sunday, as the chance of snow increases by mid-week, the National Weather service reported.
The upcoming forecast includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 26.
Tuesday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.