Forecast: Snow likely by mid-week

A slight warm-up today will drop beginning Sunday, as the chance of snow increases by mid-week, the National Weather service reported.

The upcoming forecast includes:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 26.

Tuesday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

