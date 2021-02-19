Forecast: Snow possible this weekend, warmer temps on the way

The warm-up will continue through the weekend, but that doesn’t mean winter is going anywhere soon.

By Saturday night through Sunday, the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area may see freezing rain and snow. Lows however, should not drop below the low 20s, the National Weather Service reported.

Early next week will seem almost balmy with daily highs in the low 40s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: A chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 25. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 3 a.m., then a chance of freezing drizzle between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.