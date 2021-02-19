 Skip to main content
Forecast: Snow possible this weekend, warmer temps on the way
The warm-up will continue through the weekend, but that doesn’t mean winter is going anywhere soon.

By Saturday night through Sunday, the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area may see freezing rain and snow. Lows however, should not drop below the low 20s, the National Weather Service reported.

Early next week will seem almost balmy with daily highs in the low 40s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: A chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 25. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 3 a.m., then a chance of freezing drizzle between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of snow, mixing with freezing drizzle after 10 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

