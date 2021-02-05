 Skip to main content
Forecast: Snowy and cold weekend ahead
Forecast: Snowy and cold weekend ahead

Snow is expected through the weekend in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today has a 20% chance of snow afternoon with a high of 25, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds move into the area overnight with a low of 8.

Snow chances pick up again on Saturday with a 60% chance.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Sunday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 10.

Sunday night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Monday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 6.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

