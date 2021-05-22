Forecast: Spotty rain possible this weekend

There’s a chance of rain today and tomorrow, but we’ve had enough lately. Hopefully it holds off.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today until around 8 p.m. The high will be 82, with wind in the 9 to 14 mph range, with gusts of 23 mph possible. It’ll be partly sunny.

The low tonight will be 65, with similar wind.

“As with so many days, don’t expect a full rain out but it could be soggy at times,” the weather service report said about today.

Sunday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms from after 11 a.m. until around 8 p.m. The high will be 83, with similar wind as Saturday, and a low of 68.

The weather service said less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible during the day and during the evening on Sunday.

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.