Forecast: Spotty rain possible this weekend

There’s a chance of rain today and tomorrow, but we’ve had enough lately. Hopefully it holds off.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today until around 8 p.m. The high will be 82, with wind in the 9 to 14 mph range, with gusts of 23 mph possible. It’ll be partly sunny.
The low tonight will be 65, with similar wind.
“As with so many days, don’t expect a full rain out but it could be soggy at times,” the weather service report said about today.
Sunday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms from after 11 a.m. until around 8 p.m. The high will be 83, with similar wind as Saturday, and a low of 68.
The weather service said less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible during the day and during the evening on Sunday.
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.