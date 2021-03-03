Forecast: Spring-like temps likely through weekend; flood risk remains normal

We don’t want to jinx it, but Puxatawny Phil might have been wrong.

Spring-like temperatures will hold through the weekend as the daily high continues to climb up to the low 60s by Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper-50s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

No precipitation is expected so far through the remainder of the week, and with sunny skies and warm days, the area should see the rest of the snow melt off relatively soon.

The flood risk for the area remains at a normal level and will largely be dependent on the location and intensity of any additional precipitation and thunderstorms, the weather service reported. The risk remains normal due to below normal soil moisture and below normal mountain and plains snowpack.

Flood risks for the West Nishnabotna River are below normal, and normal for the East Nishnabotna River.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.