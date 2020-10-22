Forecast: Storms possible today, snowfall possible early next week

Strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening, generally south of Interstate 80, the National Weather Service reported. There is a small risk for severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds.

Overnight temperatures should fall into the 20s on Friday night, which could end the growing season in some parts of the region.

A strong storm system is forecast across the Plains Sunday and Monday, the weather service reported. This storm could bring snowfall to parts of Nebraska and Iowa. The weather service advised those who have travel plans to monitor the upcoming forecast.

The forecast according to the weather service, includes:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then drizzle likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.