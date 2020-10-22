Forecast: Storms possible today, snowfall possible early next week

Strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening, generally south of Interstate 80, the National Weather Service reported. There is a small risk for severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds.
Overnight temperatures should fall into the 20s on Friday night, which could end the growing season in some parts of the region.
A strong storm system is forecast across the Plains Sunday and Monday, the weather service reported. This storm could bring snowfall to parts of Nebraska and Iowa. The weather service advised those who have travel plans to monitor the upcoming forecast.
The forecast according to the weather service, includes:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then drizzle likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of drizzle before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
