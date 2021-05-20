Forecast: Storms possible today, this weekend

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service reported. There is a marginal risk for severe storms.

The chances for storms will last through the weekend and into next week. Daytime temperatures will also begin to climb beginning today, with highs in the mid-70s. Highs this weekend will reach low- to mid-80s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}