Forecast: Sun, sun and more sun
Forecast: Sun, sun and more sun

Sunny skies continue well into next week for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, will have highs in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind could gust as high as 20 mph through the day.

Tonight, temps drop down into the teens with a north wind gusting as high as 16 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 31. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

