Forecast: Sun, sun and more sun

Sunny skies continue well into next week for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today, will have highs in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind could gust as high as 20 mph through the day.
Tonight, temps drop down into the teens with a north wind gusting as high as 16 mph at times.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 31. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!