Forecast: Sunny and 47 on Thursday as storm nears

Expect great weather again today before snow rolls through on Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 47, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a north northwest wind at 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The wind will become light and variable this evening, becoming east southeast at 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight’s low will be around 27.

A significant snow event is becoming more likely in the area, according to the weather service’s forecast discussion. Weather predictions indicate snow and freezing drizzle during the day on Friday with a 100% chance of snow Friday evening.

Pottawattamie County and much of southwest Iowa and beyond are in a winter storm watch from Friday morning through late Friday night. Council Bluffs is on the western edge of the winter storm watch, according to Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen. Around 5 to 7 inches of snow is possible in eastern Pottawattamie County, while a little less is expected in the metro area.

"Really, Council Bluffs is on the edge of it. The better guess (for the city) is 4 to 5 inches," he said. "That's as it stands now, there's still 36 hours of wiggle room."

"Part of the issue is, it'll be all snow in central Iowa. But we're worried about freezing rain, some snow pellets, around here. There's a bigger question mark for Council Bluffs than say, (moving east to) Atlantic," Nicolaisen continued. "We're expecting some stronger winds, too, it'll be blowing and drifting. That could create some travel issues."

The full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Friday: Snow and freezing drizzle, possibly mixed with drizzle before 2 p.m., then drizzle and snow between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m. High near 36. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 16. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Blustery.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.