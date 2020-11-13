 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny and cool weekend ahead
Forecast: Sunny and cool weekend ahead

The weekend looks to be cool and pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the upper-40s to mid-50s, the National Weather Service reported.

Today will see clear and sunny skies with a high in the mid-40s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. Temps will drop a bit Sunday to the upper-40s.

Monday will see a slight warm-up with highs in the low 50s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

