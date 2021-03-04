Forecast: Sunny and warm. It's all right.

Just like The Beatles sang: “Here comes the sun, do, do, do. Here comes the sun.”

And we say it’s all right.

Those winter coats won’t be needed this weekend with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. A slight chance of rain may come to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Tuesday, but the forecasted high for the day remains in the upper-60s.

Today will sunny, clear skies with a high near 60. It will be a perfect day to take a walk and shake those winter blahs off.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 44.