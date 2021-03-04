 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny and warm. It's all right.
0 comments

Forecast: Sunny and warm. It's all right.

{{featured_button_text}}

Just like The Beatles sang: “Here comes the sun, do, do, do. Here comes the sun.”

And we say it’s all right.

Those winter coats won’t be needed this weekend with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. A slight chance of rain may come to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Tuesday, but the forecasted high for the day remains in the upper-60s.

Today will sunny, clear skies with a high near 60. It will be a perfect day to take a walk and shake those winter blahs off.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert