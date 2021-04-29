Forecast: Sunny and warm through the weekend

Pleasant weather will be with us through most of the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

Today will be sunny and warm, with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s, but skies will remain clear. Friday will remain sunny with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s, the weather service reported.

For those planning to do yardwork or head outdoors this weekend, Saturday may be the best option with sunny skies and temps in the mid 80s. Sunday brings the potential of thunderstorms.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light south southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.