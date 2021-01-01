Forecast: Sunny but cold weekend ahead

A weather system could bring accumulating light snow to parts of far southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa on New Years Day, according to the National Weather Service.

In Council Bluffs today, temps will be cold but the sun should be out by mid-morning.

For those looking to take down outdoor holiday decorations this weekend, Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny, with Sunday the warmer of the two days with a high of 31.

Next week should see a slight warm-up, with temps reaching into the upper 30s Monday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:

New Year’s Day: Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 31.