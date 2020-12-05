Forecast: Sunny days ahead

Today will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s, the National Weather Service reported.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Light north northwest wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
