Forecast: Sunny days ahead

A small chance of rain this morning will end before 8 a.m., leaving partly sunny skies in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, highs will be in the lower 60s with high winds from the north, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with a low of 38.

Sunny skies will end the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.