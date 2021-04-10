Forecast: Sunny days ahead

Charlotte Hurlbert of Omaha, 5, swings around a ring of monkey bars while playing with friends and family at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, April 9, 2021. The late morning and early afternoon saw pleasant, sunny weather, which brought many families out to enjoy a day at the park.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Josie Brooker of Omaha, 6, rides her bicycle in the parking lot outside Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, April 9, 2021. The late morning and early afternoon saw pleasant, sunny weather, which brought many families out to enjoy a day at the park.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Carson De La Fuente of Omaha, 10, left, and his brother, Hudson, 6, climb through a rope tunnel at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, April 9, 2021. The late morning and early afternoon saw pleasant, sunny weather, which brought many families out to enjoy a day at the park.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
From right, Mary Hurlbert of Omaha grabs her 4-year-old son, Samuel, from a rock ledge as her daughter, Charlotte, 5, looks on at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, April 9, 2021. The late morning and early afternoon saw pleasant, sunny weather, which brought many families out to enjoy a day at the park.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Liam Brooker of Omaha, 8, swings across some hanging bars at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, April 9, 2021. The late morning and early afternoon saw pleasant, sunny weather, which brought many families out to enjoy a day at the park.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
From right, Garrett Reynold, 9, and Jocelyn De La Fuente, 7, get pushes from Carson De La Fuente, 10, and Lincoln Reynolds, 9, while swinging at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, April 9, 2021. The late morning and early afternoon saw pleasant, sunny weather, which brought many families out to enjoy a day at the park.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
From left, Liam Brooker of Omaha, 8, and his siblings Josie, 6, and Finn, 3, play on the swings at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, April 9, 2021. The late morning and early afternoon saw pleasant, sunny weather, which brought many families out to enjoy a day at the park.
A small chance of rain this morning will end before 8 a.m., leaving partly sunny skies in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today, highs will be in the lower 60s with high winds from the north, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with a low of 38.
Sunny skies will end the weekend.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Chances for rain will continue through Friday in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska before drier conditions return this weekend, a meteorol…
