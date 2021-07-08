Forecast: Sunny, scattered showers possible

From right, Amanda Jackson and her daughters Greenley, 6 months, and Gracelynne, 7, cool off at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The free hydrant parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held at a different location each time. The next hydrant party will be held near Children’s Square U.S.A., Curtis Street and Avenue F, on July 8.
Caroline Cleveland, 7, reacts to the cold water as she runs through a fountain at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Collin Parrott, 12, emerges from a fountain at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Mischia Juhl of Atlantic, 6, enjoys a frozen treat provided by Centris Federal Credit Union at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Tobin Juhl of Atlantic, 8, plays with a squirt gun while splashing around Lake Street and Arnold Avenue during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kids, families and others splash around at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
A warm and sunny afternoon is expected today, with a high of 85. A light east wind will become southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight after 1 a.m. Evening skies will be mostly clear with a low of 68.
Scattered showers will continue into Friday, which will be mostly sunny with a high of 93. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, mainly after 1 a.m.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.