Forecast: Sunny, scattered showers possible

The full forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

