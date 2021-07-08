 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny, scattered showers possible
Forecast: Sunny, scattered showers possible

A warm and sunny afternoon is expected today, with a high of 85. A light east wind will become southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight after 1 a.m. Evening skies will be mostly clear with a low of 68.

Scattered showers will continue into Friday, which will be mostly sunny with a high of 93. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, mainly after 1 a.m.

The full forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

