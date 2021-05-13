Forecast: Sunny skies as Celebrate CB continues in Bayliss Park today

The sun will be out today, and with pleasant temps in the upper 60s, it will be a good day to enjoy the outdoors.
The week’s Celebrate CB festivities continue today at Farmers Market Council Bluffs in Bayliss Park. The market — which is held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. — will host a bike parade, interactive activities with the Council Bluffs Public Library, and a final drop-off for The 712 Initiative’s shoe drive.
Clouds will roll in overnight as the chances of rain and storms increase after midnight, the National Weather Service reported. There is an increased chance for rain all day Friday and into the evening. Friday high temps will top out in the upper 60s, and overnight lows should drop to the low 50s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.