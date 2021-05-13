Forecast: Sunny skies as Celebrate CB continues in Bayliss Park today

The sun will be out today, and with pleasant temps in the upper 60s, it will be a good day to enjoy the outdoors.

The week’s Celebrate CB festivities continue today at Farmers Market Council Bluffs in Bayliss Park. The market — which is held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. — will host a bike parade, interactive activities with the Council Bluffs Public Library, and a final drop-off for The 712 Initiative’s shoe drive.

Clouds will roll in overnight as the chances of rain and storms increase after midnight, the National Weather Service reported. There is an increased chance for rain all day Friday and into the evening. Friday high temps will top out in the upper 60s, and overnight lows should drop to the low 50s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

