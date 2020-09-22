Forecast: Sunny skies, highs in the low 80s first few days of the week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Expect sunny skies and temps in the low 80s today.

The high today is 82, according to the National Weather Service, with wind speeds at 5 to 10 mph. The low tonight is 58, with similar wind speeds. It’s much of the same Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low- to mid-80s and lows around 59 or 60, with similar wind conditions.

Friday brings a high of 89, and there’s a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.