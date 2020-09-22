 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies, highs in the low 80s first few days of the week
Expect sunny skies and temps in the low 80s today.

The high today is 82, according to the National Weather Service, with wind speeds at 5 to 10 mph. The low tonight is 58, with similar wind speeds. It’s much of the same Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low- to mid-80s and lows around 59 or 60, with similar wind conditions.

Friday brings a high of 89, and there’s a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

