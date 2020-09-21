Forecast: Sunny skies, highs in the low 80s first few days of the week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Expect mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s today after a crisp, refreshing morning in the 60s.

The high today is 81, according to the National Weather Service, with wind speeds in the low double-digits. Tonight's low is 58.

It's much of the same Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s, with higher wind speeds on Wednesday.

Here's the upcoming weather service forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.