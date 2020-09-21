 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny skies, highs in the low 80s first few days of the week
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny skies, highs in the low 80s first few days of the week

{{featured_button_text}}
20200920_new_weather_3

The St. Albert marching band performs during halftime of the Falcons’ homecoming football game against Southwest Valley on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Expect mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s today after a crisp, refreshing morning in the 60s.

The high today is 81, according to the National Weather Service, with wind speeds in the low double-digits. Tonight's low is 58.

It's much of the same Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s, with higher wind speeds on Wednesday.

Here's the upcoming weather service forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert